Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Two Retail Leases for Parlor Doughnuts in Metro Chicago

BOLINGBROOK AND ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated two retail leases that will bring the first Parlor Doughnuts franchises to the Chicago market. Luke Dummitt, Dan Brown and Trinity Scurto of Brown Commercial Group represented a private investor in leasing two suburban locations that will be used for high-end doughnut and coffee shop locations. The properties include 1301 Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows and 227 Weber Road in Bolingbrook. Each store will total nearly 3,000 square feet and is expected to open by year-end. Parlor Doughnuts launched in Evansville, Ind., in 2019 and now maintains more than 70 locations nationwide.