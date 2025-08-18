Brown Commercial Group Secures 60,050 SF Industrial Lease in Bartlett, Illinois

BARTLETT, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated a 60,050-square-foot industrial lease at a newly constructed facility in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett. The tenant, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), has leased space at Blue Heron Business Park’s newest speculative building, which totals 166,573 square feet. Dan Brown and Mike Antonelli of Brown Commercial represented the developer and owner, Cratos Industrial. Dan Brown also represented Cratos in its original land purchase in 2024 and was retained as the leasing agent for the development. Bruce McConnell of Savills represented ITW.