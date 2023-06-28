Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Silverstein Properties recently completed its $60 million capital improvement program for U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles.
Brown & Riding Insurance Relocates to U.S. Bank Tower in Downtown Los Angeles

by Jeff Shaw

LOS ANGELES — Brown & Riding Insurance Services has announced plans to move its Los Angeles office to the U.S. Bank Tower in downtown Los Angeles. The firm signed a 10-year lease for a 13,043-square-foot space on the 20th floor. 

This marks the first lease signing since Silverstein Properties completed its $60 million capital improvement program for the tower. The renovation project, completed in May 2023, includes enhancements to more than 35,000 square feet of common areas, a redesigned entrance and lobby, contactless elevators and other amenities. 

Brown & Riding’s move is scheduled to take place in early 2024. David Kluth and Aliya Coher of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Harlan Strader of Silverstein Properties and Jaclyn Ward, James Malone and Sarah Hancock of JLL represented the landlord. 

