REBusinessOnline

Brown Sims Signs 35,198 SF Office Lease in Uptown Houston

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Law firm Brown Sims has signed an  35,198-square-foot office lease at Post Oak Central in Uptown Houston. The national litigation firm will occupy two full floors at the three-building, 1.2 million-square-foot campus. Amanda Nebel represented the landlord, Parkway, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Griff Bandy of Partners represented Brown Sims.

