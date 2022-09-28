Brown Sims Signs 35,198 SF Office Lease in Uptown Houston
HOUSTON — Law firm Brown Sims has signed an 35,198-square-foot office lease at Post Oak Central in Uptown Houston. The national litigation firm will occupy two full floors at the three-building, 1.2 million-square-foot campus. Amanda Nebel represented the landlord, Parkway, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Griff Bandy of Partners represented Brown Sims.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.