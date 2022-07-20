REBusinessOnline

BRP Cos. Begins Construction of 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Farmingville, New York

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — BRP Cos. has begun construction of The Arboretum at Farmingville, a 292-unit multifamily project that will be located on Long Island. The development, which will span 62 acres and is set to be complete in spring 2025, will offer apartments, lofts, townhouses and single-family homes. Lastly, the property will include 7,500 square feet of space for amenities such as a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, yoga rooms, walking trails and picnic areas. BRP Cos. is developing the project in partnership with funds managed by BlackRock Alternative Investors. Rob Hinckley, Geoff Goldstein, Jeffrey Julien and Nicco Lupo of JLL arranged $91 million in floating-rate construction financing through Santander Bank for the project and advised on the equity portion of the capital stack.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  