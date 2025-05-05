Monday, May 5, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Ruby-Square-Queens
Corcoran New Development is leading the leasing efforts at Ruby Square, a new mixed-income multifamily development in Queens, on behalf of BRP Cos. Move-ins are underway, and full completion of the project is imminent. (image courtesy of Bezier).
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

BRP Cos. Begins Leasing 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator BRP Cos. has begun leasing Ruby Square, a 614-unit mixed-income multifamily development in the Jamaica area of Queens. Ruby Square features a mix of studios (seven), one-bedroom units (454) and two-bedroom apartments (153). About a third (185) of the units are affordable for residents earning between 80 and 130 percent of the area median income. The property also offers 50,000 square feet of amenity space across a two-level private park, multiple rooftop lounges, a fitness center, coworking spaces, multiple resident lounges, an indoor basketball court, children’s playroom, pet grooming facilities and a 24/7 attended lobby. The first move-ins are now underway. Market-rate rents start at about $2,800 per month.

You may also like

Cambridge Holdings Breaks Ground on $50M Medical Office...

AP Construction Begins Renovation, Expansion of Christ the...

Colliers Mortgage Arranges $5.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing...

Kia of Covington Opens New Car Dealership in...

Thompson Thrift Breaks Ground on $225M Mixed-Use Development...

C2 Building Group Completes 380,000 SF Manufacturing Facility...

Friedman Real Estate Arranges Sale of 583,851 SF...

I-195 District Unveils Plans for Multifamily Project in...

Brax Realty Negotiates $8.2M Sale of Harlem, Queens...