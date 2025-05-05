BRP Cos. Begins Leasing 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator BRP Cos. has begun leasing Ruby Square, a 614-unit mixed-income multifamily development in the Jamaica area of Queens. Ruby Square features a mix of studios (seven), one-bedroom units (454) and two-bedroom apartments (153). About a third (185) of the units are affordable for residents earning between 80 and 130 percent of the area median income. The property also offers 50,000 square feet of amenity space across a two-level private park, multiple rooftop lounges, a fitness center, coworking spaces, multiple resident lounges, an indoor basketball court, children’s playroom, pet grooming facilities and a 24/7 attended lobby. The first move-ins are now underway. Market-rate rents start at about $2,800 per month.