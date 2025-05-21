Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Arboretum-at-Farmingville
The site of Arboretum at Farmingville encompasses a 7-acre publicly accessible park that offers a variety of nature paths, walking trails and picnic areas.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

BRP Cos. Completes 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Farmingville, New York

by Taylor Williams

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — BRP Cos. has completed Arboretum at Farmingville, a 292-unit multifamily project on Long Island. The 62-acre site at 20 Maple Lane is located within the Town of Brookhaven and includes a public park with walking trails and picnic areas. The development consists of 82 two-bedroom flats, 82 lofts, 63 two-bedroom townhomes, 14 three-bedroom townhomes and 51 three-bedroom single-family houses, with 30 units reserved for workforce housing. The amenity package comprises a fitness center with a yoga room, pool and cabana area, clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, courts for tennis, pickleball and bocce ball, a putting green, playground, dog run and a business center with conference rooms. Santander Bank financed construction of the project, which began in summer 2022, and Basis Investment Group was the preferred equity investor. Rents start at $3,495 per month for a two-bedroom, market-rate apartment.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers $27M Sale of Multifamily Development Site...

Red Oak Capital Provides $9.2M Bridge Loan for...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $7.5M in Financing for Connecticut...

Rose & Rose Signs 14,067 SF Office Lease...

Berkadia Brokers $31M Sale of Build-to-Rent Community in...

McGrath Real Estate Completes 400-Unit Multifamily Project in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...

KDC Breaks Ground on 13,500 SF Headquarters, Training...

Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for...