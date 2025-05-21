BRP Cos. Completes 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Farmingville, New York

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. — BRP Cos. has completed Arboretum at Farmingville, a 292-unit multifamily project on Long Island. The 62-acre site at 20 Maple Lane is located within the Town of Brookhaven and includes a public park with walking trails and picnic areas. The development consists of 82 two-bedroom flats, 82 lofts, 63 two-bedroom townhomes, 14 three-bedroom townhomes and 51 three-bedroom single-family houses, with 30 units reserved for workforce housing. The amenity package comprises a fitness center with a yoga room, pool and cabana area, clubhouse with an entertainment kitchen, courts for tennis, pickleball and bocce ball, a putting green, playground, dog run and a business center with conference rooms. Santander Bank financed construction of the project, which began in summer 2022, and Basis Investment Group was the preferred equity investor. Rents start at $3,495 per month for a two-bedroom, market-rate apartment.