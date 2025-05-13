BRP Cos. Completes 477-Unit Multifamily Project in New Rochelle, New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Locally based owner-operator BRP Cos. has completed The Leaf, a 477-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in New Rochelle. The 26-story building is located in the city’s downtown area and offers one- and two-bedroom units, 119 of which are dedicated as affordable housing. Specifically, 20 units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while 99 residences are earmarked for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI. The community also features approximately 20,000 square feet of amenity space that includes a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, rooftop deck and dog run, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction began in early 2022.