Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Leaf-New-Rochelle
Last summer, BRP Cos. partnered with Seven Willow Collaborative, a real estate and cultural advisory firm, to commission local artist Na’ye Perez to create 20-story mural at The Leaf. The mural celebrates life, community and the City of New Rochelle.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

BRP Cos. Completes 477-Unit Multifamily Project in New Rochelle, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Locally based owner-operator BRP Cos. has completed The Leaf, a 477-unit multifamily project located north of New York City in New Rochelle. The 26-story building is located in the city’s downtown area and offers one- and two-bedroom units, 119 of which are dedicated as affordable housing. Specifically, 20 units are reserved for households earning 50 percent or less of the area median income (AMI), while 99 residences are earmarked for renters earning 60 percent or less of AMI. The community also features approximately 20,000 square feet of amenity space that includes a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, rooftop deck and dog run, as well as 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction began in early 2022.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 114,677 SF Office Property...

Lee & Associates Negotiates $3.6M Sale of Office...

InterFace Panel: Affordable Housing Investment Sales Face Uncertain...

BMC Capital Arranges $67.6M in Financing for New...

Brinkmann Constructors, Scannell Properties Complete 150,000 SF Manufacturing...

Austin Commercial Breaks Ground on New Business School...

Northmarq Secures $52M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes Interior Renovation of Rolls-Royce Showroom...

QPS to Undertake Office, Life Sciences Expansion Within...