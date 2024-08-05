BRP Cos. Completes 605-Unit Multifamily Project in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer BRP Cos. has completed The Monarch, a 605-unit multifamily project in the Jamaica area of Queens. The building rises 25 stories and spans 542,000 square feet. In addition to 14,000 square feet of retail space, The Monarch houses 498 one-bedroom apartments and 107-two bedroom residences, with 182 units reserved for households earning between 80 and 130 percent of the area median income. Residences are furnished with individual washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Amenities include indoor basketball and pickleball courts, a golf simulator, fitness center with a yoga studio, resident lounge, conference room, children’s playroom, dog run, sky lounge and multiple outdoor terraces including an amphitheater. Construction began in January 2021.