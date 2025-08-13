Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Ruby-Square-Queens
Corcoran New Development is leading the leasing efforts at Ruby Square, a new mixed-income multifamily development in Queens, on behalf of BRP Cos.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

BRP Cos. Completes 614-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Development in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based owner-operator BRP Cos. has completed Ruby Square, a 614-unit mixed-income multifamily development in the Jamaica area of Queens. Ruby Square features a mix of studios (seven), one-bedroom units (454) and two-bedroom apartments (153). About a third (185) of the units are affordable for residents earning between 80 and 130 percent of the area median income. The property also offers 50,000 square feet of amenity space across a two-level private park, multiple rooftop lounges, a fitness center, coworking spaces, multiple resident lounges, an indoor basketball court, children’s playroom, pet grooming facilities and a 24/7 attended lobby. Leasing launched in May, at which time market-rate rents started at about $2,800 per month.

