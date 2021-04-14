Brue Baukol Capital Breaks Ground on 36-Acre Mixed-Use Community in Centennial, Colorado

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Situated on 36 acres in Centennial, Colo., The District will offer more than 2.5 million square feet of office space, a 200-key hotel, 1,800 residential units and over 30,000 square feet of retail space.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Colorado-based Brue Baukol Capital Partners has broken ground on The District, a 36-acre mixed-use community adjacent to the Dry Creek rail station in Centennial.

The walkable community will feature more than 2.5 million square feet of office space, a 200-key hotel, 1,800 residential units and over 30,000 square feet of retail space. Previously named the Jones District before rebranding to The District, the development will offer space for a range of flexible office spaces from small-scale co-working to multiple-building corporate headquarters.

The project team includes Tryba Architects, Design Workshop, Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers and JHL Constructors. Completion for infrastructure work is slated for May 2021, with vertical construction on several planned projects scheduled to begin during the second half of 2021.