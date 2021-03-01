REBusinessOnline

Bruner Group Arranges $17M Sale of Former Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Florida

Former Sam's Club

The former Sam’s Club building features 22- to 27-foot clear heights, dock and grade loading, heavy power, 800-plus parking space, natural gas and air conditioning.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FLA. — Bruner Group has arranged the $17 million sale of a 135,268-square-foot warehouse at 7233 N. Seacrest Blvd. in Lake Worth Beach. Alliance 7233 Seacrest LLC bought the 15.8-acre property, which previously housed a Sam’s Club. The seller, Sam’s East Inc., originally bought the property in 2019 for $13 million.

The former Sam’s Club building features 22- to 27-foot clear heights, dock and grade loading, heavy power, 800-plus parking space, natural gas and air conditioning. The property is located off Interstate 95 at Hypoluxo Road in central Palm Beach County.

Alliance 7233 Seacrest LLC, an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Alliance Partners HSP, is an owner and developer of industrial, office and mixed-use real estate. Bruner Group is a commercial real estate agency based in Delray Beach, Fla.

