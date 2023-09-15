Brunswick Group Signs 15,099 SF Office Lease in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — Global investment advisory firm Brunswick Group has signed a 15,099-square-foot office lease at 3811 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Uptown Dallas. The 21-story, 300,961-square-foot building features a newly renovated lobby and corridors as well as new contemporary spec suites. Amenities include a fitness center, tenant wine bar and game room, outdoor patio, conference center and onsite car wash/detailing services. Kim Brooks, Justin Miller and Scott Walker of Transwestern represented the landlord, California-based investment firm KBS, in the transaction. Jihane Boury of Savills represented Brunswick Group.