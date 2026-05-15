Friday, May 15, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastOffice

BRUNT Workwear to Open 56,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, MASS. — BRUNT Workwear will open a 56,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Wilmington, located north of Boston. The space is located within the 126,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility at 301 Ballardvale St. and includes lab and office space. Derek Losi and Nathaniel Heilbron of Cresa represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. Brian McKenzie and Christian Valli of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Camber Development and GEM Realty Capital.

You may also like

Outrigger Industrial Sells 1 MSF Building at Generation...

TruCore Industrial Acquires 72,710 SF Industrial Portfolio in...

LanCarte Commercial Arranges Sale of 33,000 SF Industrial...

Remedi SeniorCare Signs 10,248 SF Lease Renewal at...

JLL Arranges Sale of 365,774 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 321,000 SF Office Building...

TruCore Industrial Acquires 71,552 SF Single-Tenant Property in...

Four Retailers Open at 1.1 MSF Rosedale Center...

Two New Tenants Ink Leases Totaling 10,700 SF...