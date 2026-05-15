BRUNT Workwear to Open 56,000 SF Headquarters Facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — BRUNT Workwear will open a 56,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Wilmington, located north of Boston. The space is located within the 126,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility at 301 Ballardvale St. and includes lab and office space. Derek Losi and Nathaniel Heilbron of Cresa represented the tenant in its site selection and lease negotiations. Brian McKenzie and Christian Valli of CBRE represented the landlord, a partnership between Camber Development and GEM Realty Capital.