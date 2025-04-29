Bryan Construction Completes Madera Cyber Innovation Center in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — On behalf of the United States Air Force Academy, Bryan Construction has completed Madera Cyber Innovation Center, a cybersecurity training facility for cadets in Colorado Springs.

The four-story, 48,800-square-foot facility will be home to Air Force CyberWorx, the Department of Computer and Cyber Science and the Institute of Future Conflict. The facility provides the essential laboratory and workspace environments for cadets engaged in critical disciplines, including cyber engineering, cyber law and cybersecurity forensics.

Designed by Clark Nexsen, the facility features a structural glass wall system and a free-floating, self-supporting curvilinear staircase. Construction of project included an extensive communication and technology infrastructure with 29 miles of cabling integrated throughout the facility. Additionally, Madera Cyber Innovation Center meets UFC 4-023-03 standards for progressive collapse resistance.