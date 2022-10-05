BSD Capital to Redevelop 148,857 SF Former Sears Department Store and Automotive Center in Ocala, Florida

Posted on

OCALA, FLA. — BSD Capital recently purchased a former Sears department store and Sears Automotive Center in Ocala spanning 148,857 square feet. An affiliate of Seritage Growth Properties, the spun-off REIT from Sears Holding Corp., sold the buildings at a private auction for $3.2 million. Louie Granteed of Tobin Real Estate represented BSD Capital in the acquisition and is leading leasing efforts for the new owner’s redevelopment that will convert the property to a retail and entertainment destination. Granteed says that prospective tenants for the redevelopment include grocers, big-box retailers and entertainment operators. Located on 12 acres near I-75, the former Sears once served as an anchor to Paddock Mall, an enclosed regional mall that is still open and operating with tenants including Belk, Macy’s, JCPenney and more than 90 specialty stores.