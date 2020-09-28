REBusinessOnline

BSR REIT Acquires Aura Castle Hills Apartments in Metro Dallas for $51.8M

Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Aura-Castle-Hills-Lewisville

Aura Castle Hills in Lewisville totals 276 units. The property was built in 2019.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Arkansas-based BSR REIT has acquired Aura Castle Hills, a 276-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville, for $51.8 million. Built in 2019, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and private patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse with a coffee bar, courtyards with grilling areas, business center and a pet park. The seller was not disclosed.

