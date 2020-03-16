BSR REIT Buys Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Metro Austin for $55M
KYLE, TEXAS — BSR REIT, an investment firm that specializes in garden-style multifamily properties in the Sun Belt region, has purchased the 349-unit Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in the Austin suburb of Kyle for $55 million. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, dog park, fitness center and package lockers. The seller was not disclosed. With this transaction, BSR REIT now owns approximately 1,200 apartments in the greater Austin area.
