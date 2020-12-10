BSR REIT Sells Four Apartment Communities in Texas as Part of $86M Deal

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON, BEAUMONT AND LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Arkansas-based BSR REIT has sold four apartment communities in Texas as part of a five-property disposition that fetched a sales price of $86 million. The portfolio included Windsor Estates I and II, two apartment communities in Houston that were built in the early 2000s. Also included was The Pointe in Beaumont (built in 2004), and Willow Lake in Longview (built in 1977). The fifth property was located in Little Rock, Ark. The buyer and number of units at each community were not disclosed, but the total size of the portfolio was 890 units.