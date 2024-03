LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — BT Dealz, which sells liquidated consumer products directly to customers, has signed a 15,477-square-foot retail lease for its first brick-and-mortar store in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. David Zoller of Weitzman represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. Al Paniagua of Swearingen Realty Group represented BT Dealz, which is taking a junior anchor endcap space at a center that is also home to Marshalls, Old Navy, Five Below and PetSmart.