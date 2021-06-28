BTI Partners, Bridge Investment Acquire Hollywood Bread Building in South Florida for $11M

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners, along with equity partner Bridge Investment Group, has acquired the Hollywood Bread Building located at 1747 Van Buren St. in downtown Hollywood. MG3 Hollywood LLC sold the property to BTI and Bridge for $11 million.

BTI plans to replace the existing Hollywood Bread Building with a 25-story high-rise totaling 362 market-rate apartments and approximately 16,000 square feet of retail space. Construction is slated to begin later this year. The Hollywood Bread Building used to be a landmark, but over the years has fallen into disrepair. BTI Partners plans to demolish the building this summer, but will preserve the original “Hollywood Bread Building” sign on the property.

The developer is also planning to replace a rundown strip mall located close to the Bread Building with two modern towers on the east side of Young Circle. The project will include residential living, shops, restaurants, office space and a skywalk connecting the two towers. Both projects together will represent a direct investment of over $500 million in Hollywood’s Young Circle neighborhood.

Steve Kohn, Chris Moyer, Brad Capas, Zachary Kraft and Ricky Giles of Cushman & Wakefield’s Equity, Debt & Structured Finance team represented BTI in the transaction.

BTI Partners is a developer of master-planned communities and residential properties across Florida.