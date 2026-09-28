BTI Partners Opens 362-Unit Residential Tower in Hollywood, Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — BTI Partners has opened the Bread Building, a 362-unit luxury residential tower located in the South Florida city of Hollywood. The property was built on the site of the former Hollywood Bread Building, which served as the headquarters for the Hollywood Bread Co., a popular diet bread brand in the 1930s.

Situated in downtown Hollywood, the Bread Building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 507 to 1,210 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates begin at $2,146. The complex comprises more than 30,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities such as a fitness center and yoga room, pool deck, gaming area and bar, coworking and business center, community lounge, spa, onsite concierge, grilling pavilion, pet-friendly zones, bike storage and electric vehicle charging stations.

The 25-story property also features 15,407 square feet of ground-floor retail, including a new Walgreens pharmacy. In addition, BTI Partners has restored the original Hollywood Bread Building sign, which is now permanently displayed in the residential lobby.