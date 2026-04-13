Buc-ee’s Breaks Ground on 74,000 SF Travel Center in Forsyth, Georgia

FORSYTH, GA. — Buc-ee’s has broken ground on a 74,000-square-foot travel center in Forsyth, roughly 60 miles southeast of Atlanta in Monroe County. The store is scheduled to open in spring 2027 and will become the fourth Buc-ee’s location in the state. Officials also stated that the site will be one of the largest in the company’s history and about 40 percent larger than the Buc-ee’s already operating in Warner Robins, about 30 miles to the south, according to WJCL. Situated at 1060 Rumble Road, the new store is expected to bring more than 200 full-time jobs to the area.

Buc-ee’s currently operates 54 stores throughout its home state of Texas, as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, Missouri and Tennessee.