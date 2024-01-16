Buc-ee’s to Develop 74,000 SF Travel Center in Brunswick, Georgia

BRUNSWICK, GA. — Buc-ee’s will develop a 74,000-square-foot travel center in Brunswick, a coastal Georgia city midway between Savannah and Jacksonville along I-95. Construction is scheduled to begin Jan. 29. Upon completion, the property will feature 120 fueling stations, as well as a store offering snack, meal and drink options.

Buc-ee’s currently operates 47 stores throughout its home state of Texas, as well as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Tennessee. The company is also underway on two travel centers in Virginia — one near Richmond along I-64 and another near Harrisonburg along I-81.