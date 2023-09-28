Thursday, September 28, 2023
Upon completion, the Buc-ee’s Super Center in Mt. Crawford, Va., will mark the second of its kind in the state.
DevelopmentRetailSoutheastVirginia

Buc-ee’s to Develop 75,000 SF Super Center in Mt. Crawford, Virginia

by Hayden Spiess

MT. CRAWFORD, VA. — An entity doing business as Buc-ee’s Mt. Crawford LLC has purchased 21.3 acres located on Frieden’s Church Road in Mt. Crawford for the development of a Buc-ee’s Super Center at the site.

Nathan Shor and Larry Agnew represented the buyer in the $6.6 million transaction. Upon completion, the property will feature 75,000 square feet of retail space, as well as 120 fuel pumps, electric vehicle chargers and parking for more than 650 cars. This will mark the second location in the state for the brand.

The location matches the Buc-ee’s strategy of opening massive gas stations and retail centers in rural towns along major thruways outside larger metro areas. The site is located along Interstate 81 west of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore.

