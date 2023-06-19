Buc-ee’s to Expand to Virginia With New 75,000 SF Location in Metro Richmond

NEW KENT, VA. — Texas-based Buc-ee’s has purchased 27.7 acres off I-64 in the Richmond suburb of New Kent, with plans to develop the brand’s first location in Virginia. Upon completion, the Buc-ee’s Super Center will comprise 75,000 square feet of retail space, 120 fueling stations, electric vehicle chargers and more than 650 parking spaces. Construction on the project is scheduled for completion within the next 24 months. Nathan Shor of S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. represented both the seller and Buc-ee’s in the land acquisition.