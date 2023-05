SERVIERVILLE, TENN. — Buc-ee’s is nearing completion of a 74,000-square-foot travel center in Servierville, marking the second location in the state for the brand and the largest travel center in the world.

Scheduled to open at the end of June, the center will feature 120 fueling stations in addition to a store and car wash.

Buc-ee’s is additionally underway on a 75,000-square-foot center in Texas and announced the first Virginia location in March of this year.