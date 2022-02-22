REBusinessOnline

Buc-ee’s Unveils Plans for First Travel Center Outside the South in Colorado

Buc-ees-Johnstown-CO

Located in Johnstown, Colo., the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Johnstown is slated to open in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Buc-ee’s)

JOHNSTOWN, COLO. — Buc-ee’s has unveiled plans to enter the Colorado market with a travel center in Johnstown, approximately 60 minutes north of Denver. The development, which is the company’s first location outside of the South, is set to open in 2024.

Located south of Weld County Road 48 and west of Interstate 25, the 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Johnstown will offer 120 fueling positions and a store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options, including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, jerky and fresh pastries, for travelers. The location will be the most western and highest altitude Buc-ee’s to date.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s has 35 stores across Texas. The company begin its multi-state expansion in 2019 and now has locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

