Buca di Beppo Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Plans to Keep 45 Remaining Restaurants Open

by John Nelson

ORLANDO, FLA. — Orlando-based Italian dining chain Buca di Beppo has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The restructuring will involve 44 core restaurants, as well as a new store currently being opened. According to a press release issued by the company, it is “committed to ensuring that the restaurants operate as usual.”

Gray Reed & McGraw LLP is serving as legal advisor to the company, and CR3 Partners LLC is acting as financial advisor, as well as providing corporate leadership as the chief restructuring officer. Stout Capital is acting as investment banker on behalf of the brand. “By restructuring with the continued support of our lenders, we are paving the way toward a reinvigorated future,” says Rich Saultz, president of Buca di Beppo.

