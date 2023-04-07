Friday, April 7, 2023
One Tower Bridge in Conshohocken totals 271,678 square feet. The property was built in 1989.
Buccini/Pollin Acquires 271,678 SF Office Building in Metro Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA. — The Buccini/Pollin Group, a development and investment firm with offices in Maryland and Delaware, has acquired One Tower Bridge, a 271,678-square-foot office building in the northern Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and completed in 1989, the 15-story, riverfront building offers a fitness center, outdoor terrace and a multi-purpose room. One Tower Bridge was 92 percent leased at the time of sale, with Morgan Stanley serving as the anchor tenant. Buccini/Pollin plans to invest $9 million in capital improvements to the building. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

