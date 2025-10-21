Tuesday, October 21, 2025
The-Standard-Wilmington
Pictured is an interior of a unit at Phase II of The Standard, a multifamily community inWilmington that is a redevelopment of the former headquarters office of chemical company DuPont. The development team says that interiors of Phase III units will resemble this one.
DelawareDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

Buccini Pollin Begins Work on $110M Multifamily Redevelopment Project in Wilmington, Delaware

by Taylor Williams

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Regional developer Buccini Pollin Group has begun work on a $110 million multifamily redevelopment project in Wilmington. The project represents Phase III of The Standard, a 363-unit apartment complex that is an adaptive reuse of the former office building of chemical company DuPont. The Standard is located within the Market West mixed-use development and offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops and backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Amenities include a rooftop deck, dog washing station and package handling system. Phase I of The Standard is fully occupied, and Phase II is in lease-up. Apollo Global Management is the senior lender on Phase III, which is slated for a late summer 2026 completion, and Chicago-based Pearlmark is the mezzanine lender.

