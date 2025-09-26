Buccini Pollin Buys Three Office Buildings Totaling 252,000 SF in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — Regional investment firm Buccini Pollin Group has purchased three office buildings totaling approximately 252,000 square feet within Bellevue Park Corporate Center, a 52-acre campus in Wilmington. The purchase includes two four-story office buildings and a historic mansion that serves as a private amenity space for tenants. Jim Galbally and Brett Segal of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Buccini Pollin also owns three other buildings within Bellevue Park Corporate Center and has invested $1.1 million in capital improvements to the campus this year.