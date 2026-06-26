Friday, June 26, 2026
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DelawareDevelopmentMultifamilyNortheast

Buccini Pollin, University of Delaware Top Out $75M Multifamily Project in Newark

by Taylor Williams

NEWARK, DEL. — A public-private partnership between local developer Buccini Pollin Group and the University of Delaware has topped out The Asters, a $75 million multifamily project in Newark. The Asters is located within the university’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) campus and will offer 229 one- and two-bedroom units across two seven-story buildings. Units will range in size from 600 to 1,100 square feet and will be furnished with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Select residences will feature private balconies. Amenities will include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, landscaped courtyard with pickleball court, indoor basketball court, fitness center with boxing and yoga spaces and a resident lounge with an entertainment kitchen and game room.

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