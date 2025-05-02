Buchanan Capital Partners Acquires 196,523 SF Industrial Building in Hutto, Texas

HUTTO, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Buchanan Capital Partners has acquired a 196,523-square-foot industrial building in Hutto, a northern suburb of Austin. The building at 2100 Limmer Loop was completed earlier this year within the 1.5 million-square-foot Innovation Business Park and can support either a single or multiple tenants. Building features include 32-foot clear heights, 185-foot truck court depths, 52 dock doors, 2,350 square feet of office space and parking for 200 cars and 50 trailers. The seller was Titan Development, which owns Innovation Business Park.