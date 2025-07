LAREDO, TEXAS — Austin-based investment firm Buchanan Capital Partners has acquired an 86,310-square-foot warehouse in the South Texas city of Laredo. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 172 Interamerica Blvd. was completed earlier this year and offers 29-foot clear heights, 26 dock doors, 52 trailer parking spaces and 3,000 square feet of office space. Buchanan acquired the property in partnership with Frontier Real Estate Partners. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.