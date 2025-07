AUSTIN, TEXAS — Locally based investment firm Buchanan Capital Partners has purchased a 116,434-square-foot office park in West Austin. Formerly known as The Escalade Office Park and now known as Westbank Pointe, the property is located at the corner of Loop 360 and Westbank Drive, adjacent to Westlake High School. Buchanan plans to invest about $1 million in capital improvements to Westbank Pointe and has tapped Transwestern to lease the property. The seller was not disclosed.