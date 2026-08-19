Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNortheastOfficePennsylvania

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney Extends 115,335 SF Office Lease in Downtown Pittsburgh

by Taylor Williams

PITTSBURGH — Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has extended its 115,335-square-foot office lease in downtown Pittsburgh. The law firm will remain the anchor tenant at the Union Trust Building, a historic property located at 501 Grant St. Gerry McLaughlin of Newmark represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jason Stewart and Jackie Bezek of JLL represented the landlord, Boston-based owner-operator The Davis Cos., which acquired the building in 2017 and subsequently executed a $100 million redevelopment.

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