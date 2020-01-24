Buchanan Mortgage Funds $55M Construction Loan for The Orchard Mixed-Use Project in Azusa, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Retail, Western

The Orchard in downtown Azusa, Calif., will feature 163 apartments, 31,700 square feet of retail space and subterranean parking.

AZUSA, CALIF. — Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has closed a $55 million loan for construction of The Orchard, a mixed-used residential and retail development in Azusa, approximately 20 miles east of Los Angeles. The borrower, Serrano Development Group, will use the loan to construct 163 market-rate apartments and 31,700 square feet of retail space.

The transit-oriented development will be located in downtown Azusa at the corner of North Azusa Avenue and U.S. Route 66. The project will consist of two Class A multifamily buildings connected via a second-story footbridge, subterranean parking and ground-floor retail space.

The project marks the second collaboration between Serrano Development Group and Buchanan Mortgage Holdings.