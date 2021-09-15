Buchanan Street Acquires 294-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas Arts District

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has acquired 4600 Ross, a 294-unit apartment community located in the Dallas Arts District. Built in 2020, the property’s unit mix consists of 51 studios, 166 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom apartments, as well as five three-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, pet park and a package locker system. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.