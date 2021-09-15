REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Acquires 294-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas Arts District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The apartment building located at 4600 Ross Ave. in Dallas totals 294 units. The property was built in 2020.

DALLAS — California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has acquired 4600 Ross, a 294-unit apartment community located in the Dallas Arts District. Built in 2020, the property’s unit mix consists of 51 studios, 166 one-bedroom units and 72 two-bedroom apartments, as well as five three-bedroom townhomes. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, sky lounge, pet park and a package locker system. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

