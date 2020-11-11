REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Acquires 351-Unit Waters Edge at Mansfield Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Waters Edge at Mansfield in Grand Prairie totals 351 units. The property was built in 2019.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has acquired Waters Edge at Mansfield, a 351-unit apartment community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Formerly known as Aura 3Fifty-One, the community was built on 13 acres in 2019 and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, business center and a resident clubhouse. Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Trinsic Residential, in the transaction. Buchanan Street was self-represented.

