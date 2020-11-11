Buchanan Street Acquires 351-Unit Waters Edge at Mansfield Apartments in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Waters Edge at Mansfield in Grand Prairie totals 351 units. The property was built in 2019.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has acquired Waters Edge at Mansfield, a 351-unit apartment community located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. Formerly known as Aura 3Fifty-One, the community was built on 13 acres in 2019 and was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, business center and a resident clubhouse. Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Trinsic Residential, in the transaction. Buchanan Street was self-represented.