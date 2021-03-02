Buchanan Street Buys 102,450 SF Self-Storage Facility in Portland
PORTLAND, ORE. — Newport Beach, California-based Buchanan Street Partners has purchased a newly constructed self-storage facility located at 6191 S.E. Powell Blvd. in Portland. Leon Capital Group sold the property for $22 million in an off-market transaction.
The three-story asset, which will be rebranded as a US Storage Centers location, features 102,450 square feet of climate-controlled storage space. Buchanan Street acquired the property, which received its certificate of occupancy in July 2020, during lease-up.
Westport Properties will handle property management responsibilities.
