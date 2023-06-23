Buchanan Street Buys Two Self-Storage Facilities Near Phoenix for $41M

CAVE CREEK AND MESA, ARIZ. — Buchanan Street Partners has acquired two Class A self-storage facilities in the Phoenix metro.

The properties, located at 29640 N. Tatum Blvd. in Cave Creek and 2862 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa, offer a combined 160,500 rentable square feet and 1,620 units. With a total purchase price of $41 million, or $255 per square foot, the acquisitions mark Buchanan’s entrance into the greater Phoenix self-storage market.

Both recently constructed facilities offer climate-controlled units, video surveillance and security access controls.

Westport Properties, Inc., operating under the US Storage Centers brand, will manage the properties as a third-party manager. CBRE’s Nick Walker and Walter Brauer arranged the sale.