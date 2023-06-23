Friday, June 23, 2023
2862 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa was part of the two-property, 1,620-unit self-storage portfolio.
Buchanan Street Buys Two Self-Storage Facilities Near Phoenix for $41M

by Jeff Shaw

CAVE CREEK AND MESA, ARIZ. — Buchanan Street Partners has acquired two Class A self-storage facilities in the Phoenix metro. 

The properties, located at 29640 N. Tatum Blvd. in Cave Creek and 2862 S. Signal Butte Road in Mesa, offer a combined 160,500 rentable square feet and 1,620 units. With a total purchase price of $41 million, or $255 per square foot, the acquisitions mark Buchanan’s entrance into the greater Phoenix self-storage market. 

Both recently constructed facilities offer climate-controlled units, video surveillance and security access controls. 

Westport Properties, Inc., operating under the US Storage Centers brand, will manage the properties as a third-party manager. CBRE’s Nick Walker and Walter Brauer arranged the sale.

