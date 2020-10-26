REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Funds $25M Construction Loan for Whittier Retail Center in California

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Stater Bros. Markets, In-N-Out Burger, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Chipotle Mexican Grill, EOS Fitness and a public food market are slated to occupy Whittier Retail Center at the entrance to The Groves residential community.

WHITTIER, CALIF. — Buchanan Mortgage Holdings has provided a $25 million construction loan for the development of Whittier Retail Center, a family-oriented shopping center at the entrance of The Groves residential community in Whittier.

The 16-acre retail site will feature a Stater Bros. Markets, In-N-Out Burger, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, Chipotle Mexican Grill, EOS Fitness and a public food market.

