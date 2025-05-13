Tuesday, May 13, 2025
310-Rock-Springs-Dr-Las-Vegas-NV
The self-storage facility at 310 Rock Springs Drive in Las Vegas offers 917 units in a mix of climate-controlled and drive-up access options.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaSelf-StorageWestern

Buchanan Street Partners Acquires 917-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Las Vegas

by Amy Works

LAS VEGAS — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Buchanan Street Partners has acquired a newly constructed self-storage facility located at 310 Rock Springs Drive in Las Vegas. The project’s developer sold the asset for $21.8 million in an off-market transaction. Totaling 103,570 square feet, the three-building property offers 917 self-storage units. The Class A facility features a mix of interior climate-controlled units and drive-up access options spread across three-story buildings. Buchanan acquired the property at certificate of occupancy upon construction completion. The company is an active self-storage investor throughout the Western United States, including recent transactions in California and Arizona.

