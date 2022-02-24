REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Acquires 920-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Chino Hills, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

Located at 15443 Fairland Ranch Road in Chino Hills, Calif., the self-storage facility features 920 climate-controlled units.

CHINO HILLS, CALIF. — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Buchanan Street Partners has purchased a newly constructed, three-story self-storage facility located at 15443 Fairland Ranch Road in Chino Hills. A private developer sold the asset for $24.5 million in an off-market deal.

The 95,500-square-foot property features 920 climate-controlled units. Westport Properties will serve as third-party manager for the facility, which will operate under the US Storage Centers brand.

The transaction marks the third California self-storage facility purchased by Buchanan within the last 12 months.

