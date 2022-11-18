REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Buys 354-Unit Apartment Community in McKinney, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Jefferson-Terrace-McKinney

Jefferson Terrace in McKinney was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has purchased Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment community located north of Dallas in McKinney. The unit mix comprises 209 one-bedroom residences, 115 two-bedroom apartments and 30 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, clubhouse and resident lounge, game room, dog park, putting green and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Locally based firm JPI developed and sold Jefferson Terrace, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  