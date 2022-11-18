Buchanan Street Partners Buys 354-Unit Apartment Community in McKinney, Texas

Jefferson Terrace in McKinney was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Southern California-based investment firm Buchanan Street Partners has purchased Jefferson Terrace, a 354-unit apartment community located north of Dallas in McKinney. The unit mix comprises 209 one-bedroom residences, 115 two-bedroom apartments and 30 three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center with yoga and spin studios, clubhouse and resident lounge, game room, dog park, putting green and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Locally based firm JPI developed and sold Jefferson Terrace, which was 94 percent occupied at the time of sale.