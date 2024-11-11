Monday, November 11, 2024
The new 123,000-square-foot self-storage facility, located at 1382 E. Foothill Blvd. in Upland, Calif., will offer 1,180 storage units.
Buchanan Street Partners Buys Metro Los Angeles Development Site, Plans 1,180-Unit Self-Storage Project

by Amy Works

UPLAND, CALIF. — Buchanan Street Partners has acquired a 2.1-acre site located at 1382 E. Foothill Blvd. in Upland for $6.2 million from a private owner/developer in an off-market transaction. Buchanan Street Partners plans to redevelop the site, which is located approximately 37 miles east of Los Angeles and is currently occupied by a vacant medical office building, into a Class A self-storage facility.

The new four-story, 123,000-square-foot property will offer 1,180 self-storage units. Construction will begin immediately, with completion slated for January 2026. DAI General Contracting is the general contractor, and Wintrust Bank is providing construction financing for the project.

