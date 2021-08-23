REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Buys Self-Storage Facility in Chula Vista, California for $26.4M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

3296-Heritage-Rd-Chula-Vista-CA

Located at 3296 Heritage Road in Chula Vista, Calif., the facility features 95,000 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Buchanan Street Partners has purchased a newly constructed self-storage asset located at 3296 Heritage Road in Chula Vista. HomeFed Corp. sold the property for $26.4 million in an off-market transaction.

The facility offers 95,000 square feet of climate-controlled self-storage units. The property received its certificate of occupancy in April 2021, and Buchanan Street acquired the asset during early lease up.

William Warren Group will serve as property manager and will rebrand the facility under the StorQuest flag.

