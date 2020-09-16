Buchanan Street Partners Buys The Vibe Apartments in Fort Collins from Milestone Development Group for $74M

The Vibe in Fort Collins, Colo., features 276 apartments and a swimming pool.

FORT COLLINS, CALIF. — Buchanan Street Partners has purchased The Vibe Apartments, a multifamily community located at the south end of Fort Collins. Milestone Development Group sold the asset for $74 million.

Built in 2018 on 10 acres, The Vibe features 276 residences spread across 12 buildings. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent occupied.

Buchanan plans to implement modest operational changes to The Vibe and position it as a stabilized core asset to benefit from the positive submarket fundamentals and long-term forecasted growth of the area.