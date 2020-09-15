REBusinessOnline

Buchanan Street Partners Divests of Office Building in San Diego for $20.6M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

6059-Cornerstone-Court-W-San-Diego-CA

Verimatrix occupies the 51,690-square-foot office building at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Buchanan Street Partners has completed the disposition of an office building located at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego. A private buyer acquired the asset for $20.6 million, or $398 per square foot. Verimatrix, a San Diego-based company that specializes in content security for digital television services, occupies the 51,690-square-foot building, which is located within Cornerstone Heights Corporate Center. Matt Pourcho, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE represented the seller, whiel Joe Winkelmann of Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  