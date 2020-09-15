Buchanan Street Partners Divests of Office Building in San Diego for $20.6M

Verimatrix occupies the 51,690-square-foot office building at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — Newport Beach, Calif.-based Buchanan Street Partners has completed the disposition of an office building located at 6059 Cornerstone Court West in San Diego. A private buyer acquired the asset for $20.6 million, or $398 per square foot. Verimatrix, a San Diego-based company that specializes in content security for digital television services, occupies the 51,690-square-foot building, which is located within Cornerstone Heights Corporate Center. Matt Pourcho, Gary Stache, Anthony DeLorenzo and Bryan Johnson of CBRE represented the seller, whiel Joe Winkelmann of Colliers International represented the buyer in the transaction.